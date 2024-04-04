(MENAFN- Baystreet) Velo3D Gains on Millions in Orders

Apple To Develop Home Robots

Apple is reportedly developing robots for use in the home after canceling its electric vehicle project.

Multiple media reports say that engineers at Apple are in the early stages of developing a robot that can follow users around their home and perform basic tasks.

The pivot to home robots comes after Apple earlier this year shutdown its team of engineers who were working on creating an electric car.

Both the car project and now the home robots are part of Apple's efforts to expand into new products and markets.

Apple recently launched its Vision Pro virtual reality headset, its first entirely new product since the introduction of the Apple Watch in 2015.

According to media reports, Apple's hardware engineers are working alongside the company's artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning groups to develop a home robot.

The robot project is still in the early research and development phase, according to reports.

Apple is not the first company to develop home robots and robotic assistants.

Amazon (AMZN) introduced its $1,600 U.S. Astro home robot in 2021, which is a smart display on wheels that can answer Alexa commands.

Tesla (TSLA) is also reportedly working on a humanoid robot called“Optimus” that will perform household chores for its owners.

The stock of Apple has declined 9% so far in 2024 to trade at $169.65 U.S. per share.









