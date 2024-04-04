Seafood Global Business Report 2024: A US$155.3 Billion Market By 2030 - Canned Seafood Market Continues To Gain Traction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seafood - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Seafood estimated at US$120.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$155.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Ground Fish, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$41.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Pelagics segment is estimated at 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Seafood market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$61.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, and Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood

The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues

Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position

Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP): Supporting Growth of Seafood Industry

Frozen Seafood Market: Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Fuel Growth Prospects

Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion

Products in Innovative Packaging Grab Consumer Attention

Eco-Labeled Products in Demand

Innovative Traceability Tools Improve Image of Seafood in Retail Channels

Seafood Retailing Gains Momentum through Online and E-Commerce Platforms

Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood

Canned Seafood Market Continues to Gain Traction

White Low Value Fish Drive Volume Gains, High Value Fish Product Vital for Revenue Growth

Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors

Scientific & Technological Advancements: Opportunity for the Market

Innovative Technologies to Aid Sustainable Seafood Ecosystem Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of Small Scale Aquaculture Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects

Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing

Mislabeled Seafood

Inadequate Fishing Policies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 719 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $120.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $155.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

