Lebanon's Mikati Calls For Declaring Southern Region Disaster Zone

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister of Lebanon's caretaker government Najib Mikati called Thursday for declaring the southern region a disaster zone due to the continuous aggression by Israeli occupation that has killed 313, injured 1,000, and caused around 100,000 to be displaced.

Mikati said this while addressing the cabinet highlighting that "The major catastrophe lies in the extensive damage to the agricultural sector, where 800 hectares have been completely affected, along with 340,000 heads of livestock lost, and approximately 75 percent of farmers losing their primary source of income, "

He mentioned that the educational sector has also been severely affected with some 75 schools shut down, and asked UN organizations and Ambassadors of donor countries for urgent help.

The Lebanese Prime Minister also demanded the restraint of the Israeli occupation, the cessation of war and instilment of peace. (end)

