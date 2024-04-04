Egypt, Palestine Reaffirm Importance Of Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 4 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry and the Palestinian Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Mustafa reiterated on Thursday the importance of achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The Spokesperson, Director of the Public Diplomacy Department of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmad Abu Zeid, said in a statement that this came during a phone call to discuss the developments of the Israeli war on Gaza.

During the phone call, they discussed the ongoing violations against Palestinians in Gaza and to support ongoing efforts to recognize the Palestinian state and establish its full membership within the United Nations.

He stressed that Egypt will continue to intensify its moves to enforce the truce in Gaza and work to aid Palestinians throughout the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Gaza.

Shoukry congratulated the Palestinian Prime Minister on the formation of the new government and his assumption of office, wishing him success in his duties and success in achieving the stability for his people

On his part, Dr. Mohammad Mustafa stressed Palestine's pride in the bilateral relations between Egypt and Palestine and his keenness on coordination and joint work with Egypt to stop the Zionist aggression against Palestinians.

He expressed his appreciation for the pivotal role played by Egypt since the beginning of the crisis and its prolonged efforts to support the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. (end)

