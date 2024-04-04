Observers Praise Efforts Of Electoral Process Organizers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) - Some observers praised the efforts of the parties concerned with organizing the election and their contribution to facilitating the voting process.

In a statement Thursday, Vice President of the Kuwaiti Society for Monitoring and Evaluating Parliamentary Performance, Abdulaziz Al-Shulaimi, said that the Cabinet's decision to involve civil society organizations in supervising the electoral process is consistent with the international requirements and standards.

He also noted that the voters have a high level of political awareness and that their participation has a significant impact on changing the parliamentary map.

In turn, the Secretary of the Kuwait Journalists Association, Jassem Kamal, said that the Cabinet's selection of the Kuwait Journalists Association and its supervision of the electoral process alongside public benefit associations and civil society institutions for the seventh time in a row is a positive matter that reflects on the electoral process and reinforces the principle of transparency and integrity.

Kamal praised the efforts of institutions and government agencies and their role in facilitating the voting process. (end)

