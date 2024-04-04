Arab League Values Kuwait's Role In Supporting Joint Arab Media Work

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 4 (KUNA) -- The Arab League expressed on Thursday its gratitude towards Kuwait's efforts in supporting joint Arab media work and its sponsorship for media excellence award this year under the slogan (crisis, disaster and hazardous media) including the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

This came in a statement by Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Ahmad Khattabi after his meeting with Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi.

Khattabi said that choosing this year's award slogan reflects the horrific natural disasters that the Arab region has been exposed to in the recent period, including the violent earthquake in Al-Haouz region in Morocco and the torrential floods that struck the City of Derna in Libya.

He noted that it demonstrated the influence of public media and different means of communication on the awareness and behaviors of citizens in dealing with disasters and their human, social, economic, and environmental repercussions.

He pointed out that this meeting comes in light of following up with the resolutions of the 53rd session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers that took place in Rabat, Morocco in June 2023.

He added that these resolutions aim to develop media excellence award to feature social and cultural diversification in the Arab world, and encouraging creativity and quality of professional performance in different media fields.

Khattabi said that during the meeting both sides discussed preparations for the 8th session of Arab Media Excellence Awards 2024 that is scheduled to take place from 22 to 24 of April in the Arab League's Headquarters in Cairo. (end)

