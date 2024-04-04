Shipperguide TMS Named A Leader In The G2 Grid For Freight Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loadsmart , a leading freight technology and transportation service provider, today announced that ShipperGuide TMS has achieved Leader status in the Spring 2024 G2 Grid® for Freight Management . G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace and this recognition is based on the responses of real users.

“Being positioned as a leader alongside traditional players solidifies Loadsmart as a true contender in the industry,” said Giovanni Battistella, VP of ShipperGuide TMS at Loadsmart.“Our technology has been developed in the age of rapid digital transformation. It lets shippers manage their freight through a seamless user experience with the help of our proprietary algorithms and AI tools.”

ShipperGuide is a user-friendly transportation management system that provides shippers with the ability to plan, procure and execute their shipments for all modes with end-to-end visibility and control of their carrier network. This includes all-mode carrier selection, routing, and pricing negotiations for maximum operational efficiency. ShipperGuide's real-time spot and contract price comparison feature, combined with Loadsmart's instant pricing and tender acceptance, helps shippers choose the lowest-cost carrier for every shipment without sacrificing service. It also provides a lower TCO option with fast implementation to shippers looking for savings compared with traditional transportation management software. This combination of operational efficiency and direct cost-savings makes ShipperGuide a TMS of choice for shippers moving high volumes of freight that need an easily implemented solution.

One review on ShipperGuide's G2 profile reads ,“The best features of ShipperGuide are the data and reporting available to us, the ability to execute spot quotes in a few clicks, and the functionality to organize RFPs/contracts with multiple lanes into one neat package."

Another user said ,“ShipperGuide is user-friendly and is a great resource when planning ahead on freight loads. It is easy to implement and integrate into any system you are currently using. I use it on a daily basis!”

"The B2B software landscape is constantly evolving – and as the world's largest software marketplace, we have a direct lens into what's happening in real-time," said Chris Voce, VP of Market Research at G2. "G2 quarterly reports – rooted in the most recent customer feedback – are trusted by the 90 million software buyers visiting G2 each year, and those featured in these reports have achieved the highest rankings out of thousands on G2."

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of ShipperGuide TMS) on G2's Freight Management review page!

