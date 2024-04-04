Haproxy Maintains Industry Leadership, Earns 97/100 Satisfaction Score In G2 Spring 2024 Grid® Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) G2's top-ranked load balancer reinforces its position as the leader in Container Networking

NEWTON, Mass., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies , the company behind the world's fastest and most widely used software load balancer, has been named a Leader in 12 G2 Spring 2024 Reports. Continuing to set the industry standard, HAProxy maintains overall leadership in Load Balancing as established in the previous three quarters.



In the Momentum Grid® Report for Load Balancing, HAProxy's impressive lead over the competition continues with an exceptional Momentum Grid Score of 80. With its highest-ever Satisfaction Score of 97, HAProxy was 40 points ahead of the second-placed leader in the Momentum Grid.

G2 product ratings are based on community reviews and aggregated data from online sources. In the Momentum Grid® Report, the Satisfaction Score is affected by several factors, including customer satisfaction with end user-focused and administration-specific product attributes, popularity and statistical significance of reviews, and timeliness and quality of reviews.

“We're humbled by a near-perfect Satisfaction Score in the G2 Reports,” said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies.“While it's a great achievement, it's also a reminder that our journey doesn't end here. Our community and enterprise customers make an incredible investment of trust in HAProxy. As a result, we are committed to always improving and bringing even more value.”

In the Results Index for Load Balancing, HAProxy was shown to deliver value quickly and effectively, with an estimated 17% less time to ROI (return on investment) than the category average. HAProxy's relentless focus on frictionless adoption, simple integration, and exceptional customer support helps users get more value from their vendor relationship compared with alternatives.

Growing Category Leadership in G2's Grid ® Reports

G2 awarded HAProxy 34 badges, including naming HAProxy a Leader in the following reports:





Grid® Report for Load Balancing

Grid® Report for Container Networking

Grid® Report for API Management

Grid® Report for DDoS Protection

Momentum Grid® Report for Load Balancing

Momentum Grid® Report for Container Networking

Momentum Grid® Report for DDoS Protection

Momentum Grid® Report for Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Relationship Index for Container Networking

Mid-Market Grid® Report for Load Balancing

EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Load Balancing Europe Regional Grid® Report for API Management

The Leader designation signifies that HAProxy has earned best-in-class ratings from verified customers for both user satisfaction scores and market presence.

A customer using HAProxy Enterprise and HAProxy Fusion gave HAProxy five stars and wrote,“HAProxy has been performant and stable across our multiple clients... This has been a huge step up for our stability and confidence in our solution... The product is very competitively priced as well and we have received phenomenal support. I would recommend this product highly.”

“Aside from the ease of implementation, it's also easy to use,” said another five-star review.“Genuinely tried to find something negative to say and couldn't at this time... Once I found [HAProxy Enterprise] I was BLOWN AWAY! [HAProxy Fusion Control Plane] allows us to offload and manage servers, capture data in real time, and actually get GOOD data out of [our] load balanced environment.”

Customer Experience and Ingress Innovation Drives Leadership in Container Networking

HAProxy expanded its presence across several categories, featuring in five new reports and earning six new badges. Once again, HAProxy was recognized for its overall leadership in Container Networking, and received an incredible Satisfaction Score of 96 in the Momentum Grid. The addition of two new badges,“Best Relationship” and“Best Support”, cements HAProxy as a provider of reliable and market-leading Kubernetes solutions.

“These accolades come at a pivotal time with the release of HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller 1.11, reaffirming our commitment to provide a secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform for managing ingress traffic,” said Andjelko Iharos, Director of Engineering, HAProxy Technologies.“Hot on the heels of a busy week at KubeCon EU, where we met many passionate fans, G2's validation of our great relationships with the Kubernetes community keeps us focused on innovating and empowering our users.”

HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller is an open-source solution for container ingress that has been downloaded more than 50 million times on Docker Hub. It is known for its fast performance, seamless integration with Kubernetes, and efficient traffic routing. The enterprise edition adds a powerful web application firewall (WAF), enterprise administration features, and expert support.

Learn more about HAProxy Kubernetes Ingress Controller 1.11 .

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy, the world's fastest and most widely used software load balancer. Rapidly deploy HAProxy products to deliver websites and applications with the utmost performance, observability and security at any scale and in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe. Learn more at HAProxy.

Media Contact:

Deb Randel, VP Marketing

HAProxy Technologies, LLC

...

(614) 204-4643