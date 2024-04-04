Six Investment Opporunities In Ajloun Announced

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Apr. 4 (Petra) - Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf announced the launch of six new investment opportunities in the tourism and food industries, totaling an anticipated investment of $61 million, via the online platform invest.During a visit to the al-Sawan Development Area in Ajloun Governorate on Thursday, Saqqaf inspected the progress of the cable car project.Saqqaf emphasized the ministry's commitment to promoting these opportunities to attract potential investors, citing Ajloun's appeal to investors, particularly in tourism and food sectors.This visit aligns with the ministry's efforts to survey investment and development zones across all governorates. The cable car project stands as a focal point for tourism development in Ajloun, bolstering investment and economic growth.The investment portfolio includes plans for a tourist village, the revitalization of Deir al-Samadiyya, Ajloun National Park, and the Ajloun Medical Resort, alongside initiatives in the food industry, such as a model farm and culinary academy.Saqqaf highlighted a collaborative effort with Ajloun Municipality and the Tourism Directorate to enhance the cable car project's appeal, aiming for a holistic entertainment experience and attracting diverse investments to boost employment.Free Zones and Development Zones Board Chairman Sakhr Ajlouni noted that the cable car project has created around 120 direct job opportunities for locals and attracted over 300,000 visitors since its inception.