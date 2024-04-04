Understanding Pharmacovigilance Regulations In Asia-Pacific Training Course (Online Event, July 8-9, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding Pharmacovigilance Regulations in APAC Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Pharmacovigilance regulations in Asia are dynamic and fast-changing

As the Asia-Pacific region becomes increasingly important for pharmaceutical companies, it's vital to ensure compliance and safety by staying informed of the latest regulatory developments.

This two-day pharmacovigilance webinar has been designed to provide a comprehensive guide to compliance in this geographic region. It will provide an ideal opportunity to keep up-to-date with the latest Good Pharmacovigilance Practices (GVP) and post market PV operations in China, and post-market pharmacovigilance regulations in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Australia.

Our panel of experts from this region will provide an overview of Good Pharmacovigilance Practices and discuss pharmacovigilance-related requirements. Gain key takeaways to better understand the new GVP regulations and pharmacovigilance compliance in these countries.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry leaders and enhance your knowledge of dynamic and fast-changing regulations in Asia, and the growing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Benefits of Attending



Gain a comprehensive overview of Pharmacovigilance regulations in China, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Australia

Stay updated with the latest Pharmacovigilance regulations in these countries

Enhance your Pharmacovigilance-related knowledge and skills Understand the local requirements for RPPV (QPPV), PSMF, RMP, and other related regulations in each of these countries

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



Professionals working in pharmacovigilance departments

Drug safety specialists

Adverse reaction monitoring professionals

R&D professionals

Regulatory affairs specialists Pharmaceutical physicians

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Pharmacovigilance in China - GVP Overview

An Overview of China Pharmacovigilance



Annual report of China's national ADR monitoring

China PV concept

PV development in China

Competent authorities National systems introduction

China GVP 2021 Introduction and Requirements



Quality management: PV system, quality objective, QA system, QC indicators

Organizational structure, personnel, resources: RPPV (QPPV), PV department

Monitor and report: data collection, ICSR case processing, report submission, literature search

Risk identification and evaluation: incl. PSUR/PBRER, post-marketing safety study

Risk control: risk control measures, risk communication, PV plan (RMP)

Documentation, record and data management: incl. PSMF

PV annual report Brief introduction of clinical PV requirements

Best Practices for Compliance with China's GVP Requirements



4 key tips

4 key pitfalls

Authority inspection Q&A

Post-Market PV Operation

PV Operation - Individual Case Study Reports (ICSR)



ICSR Overview

Adverse Events Collection, Processing, and Submission to Regulatory Authorities National ADR Monitoring System Report Submission demonstration

Periodic Safety Update Report (PSUR)/PBRER



Structures and contents Timelines

Day 2

Pharmacovigilance Regulations in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Australia

Pharmacovigilance Regulations in Malaysia



Introduction to Pharmacovigilance in Malaysia and Legal Basis

Pharmacovigilance system

Responsibilities of MAH, Responsible Person for PV (RPPV), Record Retention

Managing ADR/AEFI reports

Collection, Validation of reports, ADR reporting systems, Timeframes, and Submission requirements

Periodic Benefit-Risk Evaluation (PBRERs)

Overview, Format & content of PBRER, Submission requirements, Annexes

Risk Management Plans (RMPs)

Objective, Structure, Submission requirements, Risk Minimisation activities

Pharmacovigilance System Master File (PSMF)

Objective, Format & content of PSMF, Annexes

Emerging Safety issues, Safety evaluation by NPRA, Safety communications Audits & Inspections

Pharmacovigilance Regulations in Singapore



Introduction to Pharmacovigilance in Singapore and Legal Basis

Responsibilities of the Company

Adverse Event reporting

Reporting requirements, Records, Special situation reporting

Risk Management Plans

Submission requirements, Documents, Risk Minimisation activities

Periodic Benefit-Risk Evaluation (PBRERs)

Reporting requirements Actions taken by Regulatory Authorities

Pharmacovigilance Regulations in the Philippines



Introduction to Pharmacovigilance in the Philippines and Legal Basis

Pharmacovigilance system



QPPV

Records of PV

Reporting of Adverse Reactions

Timeframes, Reporting requirements

Significant safety Information

Risk Management Plan (RMP)

Submission requirements, Documents, Risk Minimisation activities

Periodic Benefit-Risk Evaluation (PBRERs)

Reporting requirements, Format & contents

Actions taken by other national drug authorities PV inspections

Pharmacovigilance Regulations in Australia



Introduction to Pharmacovigilance in Australia

Pharmacovigilance system



QPPVA and Australian PV contact person



APSS (Australian Pharmacovigilance System Summary)

DAEN Database

Reporting of Adverse Reactions

Timeframes, Reporting requirements.

Significant safety issues

Risk Management Plan (RMP) and Australia Specific Annex (ASA)

Submission requirements, Documents, Risk Minimisation activities

Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSUR)

Reporting requirements, Format & contents

Actions taken by other HA's. PV inspections and Pharmacovigilance inspection program (PVIP)

