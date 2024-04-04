(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AMG0001 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about AMG0001 for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) in the six major markets. A detailed picture of the AMG0001 for PAD in the 6MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the AMG0001 for PAD.

AMG0001 (COLLATEGENE) is a regenerative medical product, and its main component is a plasmid DNA encoding the HGF gene of 5181 base pairs, containing the cDNA for HGF (Beperminogene Perplasmid). It is intended to treat the CLI of arteriosclerosis obliterans (ASO) or Buerger's disease. It was developed with an expectation of its pharmacological therapeutic effects, as with pharmaceuticals.

COLLATEGENE administered by injection into muscles near the ischemic focus is expected to induce angiogenesis through HGF production/release and improve the ischemic state of the limb by increasing the number of blood vessels and blood flow. It is considered therapeutic in treating critical limb ischemia in patients with ASO or Buerger's disease.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the AMG0001 market forecast analysis for PAD in the 6MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PAD.

AMG0001 Analytical Perspective

In-depth AMG0001 Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of AMG0001 for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.

AMG0001 Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of AMG0001 for PAD covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights



In the coming years, the market scenario for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence AMG0001 dominance.

Other emerging products for PAD are expected to give tough market competition to AMG0001 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of AMG0001 in PAD. This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of AMG0001 from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the AMG0001 in PAD.

Key Questions Answered



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of AMG0001?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to AMG0001 in Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the AMG0001 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to AMG0001 for PAD?

What is the forecasted market scenario of AMG0001 for PAD?

What are the forecasted sales of AMG0001 in the six major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to AMG0001 for PAD? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of PAD?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. AMG0001 Overview in PAD

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. AMG0001 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of AMG0001 in PAD

5.2. 6MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of AMG0001 in the 6MM for PAD

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of AMG0001 in the United States for PAD

5.3.2. Market Size of AMG0001 in Germany for PAD

5.3.3. Market Size of AMG0001 in France for PAD

5.3.4. Market Size of AMG0001 in Italy for PAD

5.3.5. Market Size of AMG0001 in Spain for PAD

5.3.6. Market Size of AMG0001 in the United Kingdom for PAD

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

