(MENAFN) In a display of sheer brilliance, Phil Foden showcased his exceptional talent on the pitch, earning accolades from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who lauded him as "special" following a stunning hat-trick against Aston Villa. Despite Foden's heroics, City's 4-1 victory wasn't sufficient to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League standings.



Starting the day in third place, Manchester City found themselves in a fierce battle for league supremacy. However, Foden's virtuoso performance propelled them level on points with second-placed Liverpool, who faced bottom club Sheffield United in a crucial fixture.



Meanwhile, Arsenal's triumph over Luton Town catapulted them to the top of the table, albeit temporarily, with Liverpool poised to reclaim their position over the weekend.



In a strategic move by Guardiola, Foden assumed a central role in the absence of key players Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne, orchestrating City's dominance over Villa with finesse.



From setting up Rodri's opener to sealing the game with two sublime goals, Foden's impact on the match was undeniable. His free-kick just before halftime reinstated City's lead, followed by two masterful strikes in quick succession after the hour mark, including a sensational shot into the top corner, showcasing his ability to swiftly recover possession and capitalize on opportunities.



Foden's hat-trick not only highlighted his prolific goal-scoring prowess but also underscored his versatility and maturity on the field. With 21 goals to his name this season, Foden's potential appears boundless, leaving Guardiola optimistic about his future prospects.



As Manchester City's quest for league glory intensifies, Foden's emergence as a pivotal figure serves as a testament to the club's depth and talent. While falling short of reclaiming the league summit, City's performance, buoyed by Foden's virtuoso display, reaffirms their status as formidable contenders in the race for the Premier League title.



In the wake of Foden's remarkable feat, the footballing world is left in awe of his talent, with anticipation building for his continued ascent to greatness. As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on Foden as he continues to mesmerize spectators and leave an indelible mark on the beautiful game.

