Brainlab And Fujifilm Integrate Cutting-Edge Technology, Offering Advanced Capabilities To Neurosurgery Clinicians In The U.S.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration set to deliver comprehensive navigation and imaging integration that will streamline intraoperative decision-making

Lexington, MA and MUNICH, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation , a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions and Brainlab , a leading digital medical technology company, announced today that Brainlab will be the exclusive U.S. distributor of the ARIETTA Precision Ultrasound for neurosurgery applications to be utilized with Brainlab's surgical navigation systems. ARIETTA Precision , in conjunction with a Brainlab surgical navigation system , becomes a powerful intraoperative neurosurgery solution, delivering advanced guidance and image quality for critical surgical decisions. Together, the systems serve as a deeply integrated end-to-end solution providing comprehensive intraoperative information leveraging the best of both worlds in imaging and navigation. The new offering is an attractive expansion, poised to enhance surgical workflows for the over 2,000 neurosurgery departments across the U.S.

Brainlab will distribute the ARIETTA Precision as a standalone product alongside and soon with its Ultrasound Navigation software. This combined solution is expected to be FDA cleared and available in the United States in mid-2024.* The combination of these technologies provides neurosurgeons with real-time insights through live intraoperative ultrasound (IOUS) during neurosurgical procedures. The high quality, continuously updatable ultrasound images deliver a dynamic layer of confidence throughout the entire procedure, helping neurosurgeons achieve their goal of maximum safe tumor or lesion resection, even if brain shift occurs.

Studies show that navigation greatly improves the surgeon's ability to approach, assess and operate on brain tumors, but may lose its accuracy as the surgery progresses and brain shift occurs. IOUS has proved to serve as a solution by providing real-time patient information that can be used to update navigation images and provide the neurosurgeon with real-time information on the resection progress.

Digital integration between Brainlab surgical navigation solutions and Fujifilm's ARIETTA Precision will offer streamlined system setup for cranial imaging and“plug-n-play” workflows with pre-calibrated and sterilizable neurosurgery transducers, eliminating the need for user calibration in the sterile field. Additionally, the combined technologies provide neurosurgeons with automatic view layouts, including the ability to superimpose intraoperative 3D ultrasound scans onto the preop dataset for a more comprehensive overview of the resection cavity. With this technology integration, neurosurgeons can positively impact their practice, their facility and most importantly, their patients.

“Fujifilm has been a leader in neurosurgical ultrasound for decades and is committed to bringing to market systems and probes that help neurosurgeons make critical surgical decisions,” said Hideyuki Honda, vice president, ultrasound solutions, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas. "The ARIETTA Precision was specifically designed for surgeons, and we believe the deep technology integration of Brainlab's sophisticated software platform with the ARIETTA Precision will not only provide neurosurgeons with the technology they need for critical decision making but will enhance patient care across the nation.”

Surgeons can easily visualize any misalignment between an intraoperatively acquired 3D ultrasound scan and a preoperative MRI with Brainlab Ultrasound Navigation software. Furthermore, with Elements 'Ultrasound Snap to MRI'** software, Brainlab enables automated rigid fusion between the preoperative MRI image and the intraoperative ultrasound image, allowing surgeons to update the registration and navigate on updated patient anatomy. R&D projects are already underway that will take the technology beyond rigid to elastic fusion, leveraging ultrasound images with virtual iMRI software to adapt and update.

"Fujifilm's ARIETTA Precision ultrasound is an important addition to our neurosurgery portfolio," said Sean Clark, president, Brainlab Inc.“Brainlab will leverage our market-leading advanced software capabilities to transform the ARIETTA Precision into a 3D image 'digitizer,' providing updates on patient anatomy throughout surgery.”

To learn more about Fujifilm's ARIETTA Precision ultrasound system, click here . To learn more about Brainlab's ultrasound navigation solutions, click here.



*Not yet commercially available in the US.

**Cleared medical device name: Brainlab Elements Image Fusion.



About Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm's innovative medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, gastroenterology, pulmonology, endosurgery, and minimally invasive surgery. The award-winning Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the cross-departmental imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. Fujifilm's AI initiative, REiLI®, combines Fujifilm's rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire clinical confidence and combat burnout. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the gold standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit fujifilm.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver“Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm's Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: .

About Brainlab

At Brainlab, we digitize medical workflows from diagnosis to therapy, and our innovative ecosystem forms the basis for modern healthcare technology. We help healthcare providers build three-dimensional patient-specific models with data that is structured, mapped and aggregated with industry-leading artificial intelligence. This builds the basis of our navigation system for the human body, clinicians can safely remove brain tumors, place screws in the spine precisely, and irradiate breast tumors with millimetric precision.

Our robotics and mixed reality technologies and expertise allow users to connect and innovate between the digital and physical worlds. In addition, Brainlab technologies power the collection of structured long-term data and medical registries. Through the neuroscience of play, Brainlab advances clinical training and education, promoting the adaptation to technological advances and creating digital models of complete interventions. Our digital ecosystem is an open interface and forms a framework for third parties to accelerate innovation in other clinical areas as well.

Brainlab systems are established in around 6300 hospitals in 120 countries to offer doctors and patients better treatment possibilities. At the forefront of health technology for over 30 years, the company headquarters are in Munich, and we employ around 2200 people of 85 nationalities in 25 locations.

For more information, visit Brainlab or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram and Facebook .

