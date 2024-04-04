Palestine applies for full-UN membership

(MENAFN) The Palestinian Authority (PA) has officially asked that it be approved as a complete-fledged associate of the United Nations. The State of Palestine has maintained observer stance at the United Nations since 2012, however, complete association would lead to an acknowledgment of Palestinian statehood, which Israel antagonizes.



“Today, the State of Palestine, and upon instructions of the Palestinian leadership, sent a letter to the Secretary General requesting renewed consideration to [our] membership application,” the Palestinian Authority’s permanent envoy to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, stated in an upload on X on Tuesday. In an isolated message to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the Arab Group, Organization for Islamic Cooperation, as well as Non-Aligned Movement all supported Mansour’s demand.



According to the governance of the PA, the State of Palestine alleges dominance over enclave dubbed Palestinian before the eruption of the 1967 Six-Day War. This contains Gaza, all of West Bank, as well as East Jerusalem. Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly declined the thought of Palestinian statehood, also pledged to apply “full Israeli security control over the entire area west of Jordan,” which contains every one of these areas.



Parts of the West Bank are already complying to complete Israeli army as well as civilian rule, whereas Gaza is ruled by Hamas, which sees the PA as illegal for acknowledging as well as debating with Israel.

