‘No Rules, Only Gut Feeling’, Says Vishal Mishra On Composing Music For 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Music director-singer Vishal Mishra, who delivered the chartbuster 'Pehle Bhi Main' from 'Animal', has spoken about his music in the upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead.

Vishal said that he along with the team didn't follow any rules and relied solely on gut feeling, while crafting the music for the film.

The singer also heaped praise on the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar, his innovative approach to the music.

Vishal said: "One thing I can say about the album of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is that the music is unlike anything else. It's very new, very fresh. The entire approach of the album is refreshing, and I credit Ali for this. He instilled all that creativity in me, and he played a major role in how it all unfolded. We didn't follow rules; we went with our gut, following whatever was happening in that creative moment.”

He continued,“I believe that will reflect, and the songs are very massy and grand. They are large, shot exceptionally well. I think Bosco has done a great job. Everyone had the vision of making it larger than life yet very relevant to people and giving them something new. So, somewhere, my creative heart is satisfied with that thought.”

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.

Talking about the producer of the film, Jackky Bhagnani, Vishal said that their association goes back a long way.

The composer said:“He's like a brother to me, and we understand each other creatively. Every time we come together, we express ourselves very differently. I think that's the beauty of creativity -- the person you collaborate with becomes a part of the whole field of everything that you're creating. Hence, it is called Sangeet 'Sang Mein Hone Wala Geet' the most collaborative form of art.”

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is set to debut in theatres on April 10.