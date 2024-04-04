Mevlud Çavuşoğlu Pays Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev And Azerbaijani Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by the Head of the Turkish Parliament'sdelegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and former ForeignMinister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, hastoday visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to NationalLeader, architect, and founder of the modern and independentAzerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at the NationalLeader`s tomb, Azernews reports.

The Turkish delegation also paid tribute to the NationalLeader's wife, prominent ophthalmologist, and academician ZarifaAliyeva.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorateAzerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for Azerbaijan'sindependence and territorial integrity and placed flowers at theirgraves. They also visited the Eternal Flame monument.

The guests also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they wereinformed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and theredevelopment works carried out in the city.

They then visited the“Turkish Martyrdom” monument erected inmemory of the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles forthe liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Armenian Dashnak troopsin 1918 and put a wreath at the monument.