Indian yoga guru`s firm faces scrutiny over misleading commercials

(MENAFN) A company associated with a renowned yoga guru is facing scrutiny from India's highest court over allegations of persistent "misleading" advertising practices within the country's competitive medicine market. The Supreme Court of India is currently reviewing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which accuses Patanjali Ayurved, co-founded by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, of orchestrating a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive and modern medical systems.



In the latest court hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court questioned why Patanjali Ayurved continued its marketing campaigns despite an earlier directive to cease such activities issued in November. The court had previously issued a contempt notice to Ramdev and Patanjali's managing director, Acharya Balkrishna, for violating its order, subsequently prohibiting the company from advertising its medicines until further notice.



The court also expressed concern over the lack of action by India's Ministry of Ayush, responsible for promoting traditional medicine, following Patanjali's contentious advertisements undermining the efficacy of modern medicine. Patanjali's marketing tactics have faced ongoing scrutiny, with the court warning against disseminating "false and misleading advertisements" last November, threatening substantial fines for each product falsely claimed to cure diseases.



The controversy surrounding Patanjali Ayurved escalated during the Covid-19 pandemic when Ramdev suggested that yoga and natural remedies could treat the virus, triggering public outcry. Despite warnings and legal action, the company has been accused of persisting with its misleading advertising practices, prompting further investigation and judicial intervention.

MENAFN04042024000045015687ID1108058410