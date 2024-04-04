Ghana outraged over marriage of elder priest, minor

(MENAFN) The recent marriage of a young girl to a 63-year-old traditional priest in Ghana has stirred significant controversy and sparked outrage both locally and internationally. The girl, identified as Naa Okromo, was reportedly married off to Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII in a traditional ceremony held in Nungua, a suburb of Accra, despite laws stipulating the minimum age for marriage as 18 in Ghana.



Initial reports suggested that Naa Okromo was just 12 years old at the time of the marriage, further fueling condemnation of the union. However, Ghanaian authorities, including Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister Stephen Asamoah Boateng, later clarified that Naa Okromo is actually nearing her 16th birthday in July. Despite this clarification, concerns remain about the legality and ethical implications of the marriage, given the significant age gap and the girl's status as a minor.



The incident has prompted widespread backlash, with various organizations and advocacy groups condemning child marriage as a violation of human rights. The Girls Not Brides Ghana Partnership, a coalition of over 100 child rights organizations, labeled the marriage as "worrying and disturbing," emphasizing the need to protect young girls from such practices.



Minister Asamoah Boateng acknowledged that Naa Okromo, although not as young as initially reported, is still considered a minor under Ghanaian law, underscoring the importance of safeguarding her rights. While calls for the arrest of the priest involved have emerged, the minister urged patience, emphasizing the need for careful consideration and adherence to legal processes.



The controversy surrounding the marriage highlights broader concerns about child marriage and the protection of minors in Ghana. It underscores the imperative for authorities and civil society to address underlying issues contributing to such practices and to ensure the enforcement of laws aimed at safeguarding the rights and well-being of children.

MENAFN04042024000045015687ID1108058407