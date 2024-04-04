(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry has announced a significant increase in volunteer recruitment for contract soldiers since the beginning of the year, with over 100,000 individuals signing up thus far. The surge in enlistments comes amidst escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, fueled in part by suspicions that Kiev may have been involved in the recent terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.



In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry revealed that recruitment numbers have been on the rise nationwide, with an average of 1,700 volunteers registering at recruitment centers each day. Over the past 10 days alone, approximately 16,000 Russian citizens have committed to contracts as contract soldiers.



According to the ministry, a significant portion of the candidates cited a desire to seek vengeance for the victims of the Crocus City Hall tragedy, which claimed the lives of at least 144 people and injured nearly 200. The attack, described by Russian authorities as perpetrated by radical Islamists, marked one of the deadliest terrorist incidents on Russian soil in recent memory.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has implicated suspects involved in the attack as attempting to flee towards the Ukrainian border, suggesting potential links to Ukraine. However, Kiev has vehemently denied any involvement, with its Western allies attributing the attack to Islamic State terrorists.



The surge in volunteer recruitment underscores the heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the possibility of further escalation looming large. As both countries navigate the aftermath of the Crocus City Hall tragedy and grapple with the implications of rising military mobilization, the situation remains fluid and fraught with uncertainty.

