(MENAFN) According to a report by The Guardian, Ukrainian military leaders have reportedly conceded that their forces are facing significant setbacks on the battlefield, leading to a reevaluation of tactics. Citing insights from the country's military intelligence service, the GUR, officers described Ukraine's current military situation as dire, likening it to a patient on life support.



GUR Brigadier-General Dmitry Timkov candidly acknowledged the challenges facing Ukraine, stating that while the country has enough resources to sustain itself, it requires more comprehensive support to achieve victory. Timkov's remarks highlight concerns over the dwindling quantities of military aid from Western backers, underscoring the urgency for increased assistance.



Meanwhile, Major General Vadim Skibitsky, the deputy head of the GUR, acknowledged the current impossibility of a Ukrainian victory on the battlefield. In light of this reality, Skibitsky revealed that the GUR is considering launching strikes deep inside Russia as a strategic maneuver. Referring to this approach as a "NATO-standard procedure" known as the "center of gravity," Skibitsky drew on military theory to justify targeting key enemy assets.



The concept of the center of gravity, attributed to Prussian general and military theorist Carl von Clausewitz, identifies targets of utmost importance to the enemy, whether physical or moral. By striking at these critical points, Ukrainian forces aim to disrupt Russian operations and undermine their adversary's capabilities.



Interestingly, GUR officials claim credit for recent drone strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, a move allegedly aimed at weakening Moscow's strategic assets. However, these assertions contradict public statements by Vasily Maliuk, head of the Ukrainian civilian security agency SBU, who attributed these operations to his agency.



As Ukraine grapples with ongoing military challenges and explores alternative strategies, the reported considerations to target Russian oil infrastructure underscore the escalating nature of the conflict and the high stakes involved for both sides. The revelations shed light on the complexities of modern warfare and the strategic calculations driving decision-making among military leaders in Ukraine.

MENAFN04042024000045015687ID1108058360