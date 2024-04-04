Azerbaijan, Republic Of Congo Sign Documents

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A ceremony for signing documents has been held with theparticipation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, IlhamAliyev, and the President of the Republic of the Congo, DenisSassou Nguesso, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, andPresident of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso,signed the“Declaration on Cooperation between the Republic ofAzerbaijan and the Republic of the Congo”.

President of the State Oil Company of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Rovshan Najaf, and Director General of the SociétéNationale des Pétroles du Congo, the national oil company of theRepublic of Congo, Maixent Raoul Ominga, signed the“Memorandum ofUnderstanding on Training between the State Oil Company of theRepublic of Azerbaijan and the National Oil Company of the Republicof Congo”.

President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of AzerbaijanRovshan Najaf and Director General of the Société Nationale desPétroles du Congo, the national oil company Republic of CongoMaixent Raoul Ominga signed the“Agreement on Terms for Improvementand Expansion of the Congolaise de Raffinage oil refinery betweenthe State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan and theNational Oil Company of the Republic of Congo”.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic ofAzerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev and Minister of Environment, SustainableDevelopment, and the Congo Basin of the Republic of Congo ArletteSoudan-Nonault signed the“Protocol of Intent on Cooperation in thefield of Environment, Sustainable Natural Resource Management, andClimate Change between the Ministry of Ecology and NaturalResources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry ofEnvironment, Sustainable Development, and the Congo Basin of theRepublic of Congo”.