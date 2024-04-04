ADA University Announces Winners Of Azerfoodathon Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The awarding ceremony of the two-month-long "Azerfoodathon"competition was held within the framework of the newly openedFaculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences at ADA University, Azernews reports.

"Azerfoodathon" was held with the participation of more than 250high school students from Baku, Ganja, Shamakhi, and Lankaran. ADAUniversity Rector Hafiz Pashayev, Bologna University RectorGiovanni Molari, University Vice-Rector Raffealla Campaner, as wellas a delegation from the university's Faculty of Italian Studiesand Agricultural Sciences and Technologies, took part in theceremony.

The goal of the competition is to inspire high school studentsto develop new ideas to solve problems related to agriculture andfood systems. The participants, in teams of 2-5 people, developedprojects in a total of four categories: reducing food loss andwaste, promoting local traditional products, stimulating thetransition to a healthier diet, and expanding rural tourism. Eachteam presented a video summary of their project in Azerbaijani,Russian, or English with the help of mentors.

At the ceremony, the names of the winners of projects aimed atsolving problems related to agriculture and the food system inAzerbaijan were announced. Oxygen, Chinar, Ganja, Hayat from thecity of Ganja, Abgora, Team A, Tabiet from the Shamakhi region,TAM, Javan Shir from Baku, Cheese from the Lankaran region,Regional Roots Revival, and L3nkon were among the winners and gifts were presented to the winning teams.

It should be noted that on March 3, the Faculty of Agricultureand Food Sciences held a master class to increase awareness of foodtechnologies among students. The master class delivered by RosalbaLanciotti, director of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences andTechnologies of the University of Bologna, provided information onthe technologies used in the fields of sustainable nutrition andfood safety, which aim to shape the future of the foodindustry.

At the end, a campus tour of ADA University was organised forschoolchildren.