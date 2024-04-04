Russians Looking For New Tactics On Left Bank Of Kherson Region - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is trying to push Ukrainian defenders' units out of the bridgehead on the left bank of the Kherson region, but is unsuccessful and therefore is constantly looking for new tactics.

This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Operational Command South, Colonel Natalia Humeniuk, Ukrinform reported citing Armyinform .

"Now they have tried to disperse the efforts of our units as much as possible and attack in small groups from different directions. Previously, there were one or two such attacks per day, but in the last two days we have recorded seven or eight," said Humeniuk.

She noted that the occupiers are trying to find an effective way for themselves, as their command demands results, but there are none.

Invaders shell eight settlements inregion

"This tells us that the combat work is intense and that we need more protection with electronic warfare systems so that the units on the bridgehead are not knocked out by drone strikes. The result of our electronic warfare system is indicative: about 50% of drones do not reach their target," the spokesperson added.

As reported, Russians are increasingly using ballistic missiles deployed in the temporarily occupied Crimea to strike Ukraine.