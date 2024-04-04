Dr. Raja Thangappan acknowledged as one of the MOST INNOVATIVE INDIVIDUALS’23 in the field of education

(MENAFN- hindustan scoop) Vivek Ranjan Singh, the founder of Vyan Creatives, is a visionary entrepreneur who began his startup journey from 2nd year of his college tenure at BIT Mesra, Ranchi with his friend Hemant Shanu. The firm is Renowned for their ability to seamlessly blend cutting-edge SEO strategies, captivating content creation, influencer networks and groundbreaking AI Ad-tech solutions. Vivek’s entrepreneurial spirit and forward-thinking mindset led him to establish Vyan Creatives as a beacon of innovation in the growth marketing realm.



Under Vivek’s leadership, his startup has evolved into a powerhouse of creativity and ingenuity, offering a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services that cater to the diverse needs of clients worldwide. Vivek who is already certified from Google, Hubspot is now pursuing an distant course from HarvardX, that has helped him to anticipate industry trends and his unwavering commitment to excellence have propelled Vyan Creatives to the forefront of the performance marketing landscape.



Backed by investors and acquired by prominent Digital marketing firms the firm collectively now has a client roster that includes industry giants and Unicorns such as Oyo rooms, Make my trip- redbus, Byju’s- my great learning, Apna jobs, Big basket daily, Mybillbook, Flexiloans, Fleek, Zolo Stays, Woovly, Pankhuri, IIT Madras incubation cell, Political campaigns for BJP candidates and many other usa, nz and aus clients, Vivek has solidified Vyan Creatives’ reputation as a trusted partner for driving business growth and success.



At Vyan Creatives, Vivek and his team harnesses the transformative potential of AI to drive data-driven insights and deliver effective solutions for clients across industries with rich content as per google guidelines. By deploying cutting-edge AI algorithms and advanced analytics, Vivek empowers brands to unlock hidden opportunities, optimize campaigns, and achieve tangible results with precision and efficiency.





