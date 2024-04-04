Four Seasons Resorts in Thailand Invite You to Indulge in an Escape from the Ordinary this Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (March 2024): Eid Al Fitr is the ideal opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable vacation, and Four Seasons Resorts Chiang Mai and Koh Samui are the perfect destinations to achieve just that. These stunning resorts, which offer an exquisite collection of Private Residences ranging from one to five bedrooms, will see all your dreams come true this Eid, promising an extensive array of experiences and activities.

Beyond its reputation as the ‘Land of Smiles’, Thailand is the best choice for families, with its rich history, enticing food, and serene rural charm. Whether seeking to explore an eclectic mix of local culture and misty mountains at Chiang Mai, Thailand’s cultural capital, or wishing to experience the idyllic island life of Koh Samui, these resorts are your gateway for a truly immersive and rejuvenating Eid Al Fitr.

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

A happy child is a happy family on a holiday, and this Eid Al Fitr, Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai promises to keep parents and their little ones entertained throughout their stay. Families can unwind in their luxurious residences, whether they're indulging in evening soirees inspired by Chiang Mai's natural beauty or gathering for meals in the spacious and well-lit living room or by the pool. The luxury villa offers the ideal setting for all to come together and enjoy. Located in the northern part of Thailand amid stunning mountains, the city of Chiang Mai is known for its rich heritage, picturesque natural landscapes, and vibrant culture. Ancient temples tower over lively night bazaars, while lush forests, rolling hills, and serene rivers are just a stone’s throw away from the city centre. Whether you're interested in an outdoor adventure or seeking a relaxed getaway, the resort offers everything you need and more.

At “Chaan Baan”, a charming rustic courtyard, discover the cultural environment of the land and connect with local communities. Families will enjoy a list of daily activities that are both engaging as well as immersive, including Buffalo Bathing and Rice Planting, along with Tie-dye and Clay-moulding sessions to unleash your creativity. With the La-On Kids Club and a dedicated babysitting facility, parents can unwind and rejuvenate knowing their children are in safe hands, allowing everyone to make the most of their vacation in absolute peace of mind.

The resort also offers diners a chance to explore exciting Thai dishes at KHAO by Four Seasons, a Michelin-guide restaurant, relish the moment sipping on sophisticated cocktails at Ratree Bar, or dine privately at your residence’s outdoor sala. Children under the age of six can enjoy complimentary meals when dining with their parents, with a tasty Kids’ menu bursting with delightful options.

Those who wish to hone their culinary skills can opt for the local Thai cooking class at Rim Tai Kitchen, a must-do experience that will transport you to the heart of Thai culture and cuisine. Together, families can explore the diverse flavours of the cuisine, learning various cooking techniques and discovering unique ingredients straight from the Chef’s Garden.

Guests seeking to immerse themselves in utter bliss this Eid can head to the award-winning Wara Cheewa Spa. Bringing the body and mind into harmony, the spa menu addresses the four key pillars of wellbeing: physical, emotional, social, and nutritive. From dietary recommendations to tailored treatments, the team will guide you on the path to wellbeing and healthy eating that your lifestyle can sustain.

Adults can indulge in treatments such as Cosmic Manifestation Sound Bath Ritual, Rose of the North Ritual, which mirrors the culture of Chiang Mai, and the Signature Harley Street 111SKIN for complete rejuvenation and radiant skin. Special experiences will be provided for families anticipating a newborn, while the little ones can enjoy a variety of treatments, including the Angel Bliss Massage, and the customised spa journey aptly named Start Them Young, which underscores the resort’s commitment to providing exceptional experiences to younger guests.

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

This Eid Al Fitr, discover Thailand’s laid-back island ambience at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, where a myriad of family-friendly experiences await. This tropical haven is where you can spend your days exploring pristine sandy beaches bordered by lush greenery and calm blue seas, lounging by the infinity pool, or relaxing on your private deck while taking in awe-inspiring views of the Gulf of Siam.

The little ones are welcome to the dedicated Tree House Kids Club, which offers a variety of games and outdoor activities, while families can partake in Muay Thai sessions, Beach Picnics, and more. For guests coming with a newborn, the professional team at the resort’s babysitting facility will ensure that parents can enjoy some well-deserved relaxation and peace of mind during their stay.

Embracing the island life of Koh Samui, the resort beckons guests to revel in a plethora of water activities. From kayaking and snorkelling around the reef, to fishing excursions and private yacht cruises, the resort boasts a private cove with enough on-shore and off-shore adventures for everyone.

The perfect destination to discover the inimitable taste of southern Thailand cuisine, the resort has a host of dining options. At the Michelin-guide Koh Thai Kitchen, there will be special events this Eid including Tam Rab Thai, a journey through the country’s rich tapestry of flavours. Taking place on April 9th, Diners can delight in a diverse Thai buffet that showcases an array of dishes from every corner of the country, elevated with live dance performances and locally crafted items. The buffet is priced at 400 AED per person and includes a welcome drink.

On April 11th, diners can head to the resort’s main beach for the vibrant Fisherman’s Night. This lively night will feature charcoal-grilled steaks, seafood, and local delicacies alongside music from a live jazz band and fire-spinning performances. The meal can be complemented by dishes from the international station, along with salads and desserts. This experience is priced at 460 AED per person with a complimentary welcome drink.

At Koh Thai Kitchen, families can further explore the fabulous culinary canvas of Thailand by partaking in an authentic cooking class, where they can learn traditional recipes and cooking techniques passed down through generations.

Guests seeking to indulge themselves in the rich flavours of Middle Eastern cuisine will also be catered to at the Za’atar Night, where a Levant-inspired menu will be served at the Beach House, featuring appetisers like Beetroot Mutabal and Hummus, main courses such as Lamb Chops and Grilled Eggplant, alongside a wide selection of desserts and cocktails. Your little ones under the age of six years can delight in complimentary meals when dining with their parents at any restaurant, with a tailored, delicious Kids’ menu brimming with indulgent options.

Those in search of the pinnacle of island serenity can head to The Secret Garden Spa, where the healing properties of locally sourced Samui coconut oil come to life. Everyone can indulge in the bespoke Family Time treatment, designed to foster meaningful connections while embracing the island's natural bounty. Beyond its wide array of treatments and rituals, the spa has also introduced a special Scents of Songkran programme, which includes a traditional Nam Ob foot bath, followed by 90 minutes of warm compresses and the spa’s signature Secret Garden Massage.

Chiang Mai Extended Stay

This Eid Al Fitr holiday, guests are encouraged to make the most of their vacation and enjoy some much-needed time together as a family. When booking a stay of four nights or longer through Extended Stay package, Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai offers a host of benefits including savings on stays, daily breakfasts, and additional savings on F&B, spa treatments, and laundry. With a myriad of exquisite Private Residences ranging from one to five bedrooms, families can indulge in unparalleled privacy and comfort, creating cherished memories together. At this enchanting resort, guests will be spoiled for choice with so much to do and experience throughout Eid Al Fitr.

When: Throughout the Eid Al Fitr holiday

Where: Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

Offer: Stay for four nights or more to enjoy a wealth of benefits:

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai:

• 25% savings on the room rate

• Daily breakfast for two persons per bedroom

• 10% savings on food and beverages, spa, and laundry

Koh Samui Residence Stay

This Eid Al Fitr holiday, families are invited to make the most of their vacation at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui. Book a stay of four nights or more through Residence Escape package to enjoy a wealth of benefits including savings on stays and daily breakfasts. Guests can revel in utmost privacy and comfort as the resort boasts a wide selection of Private Residences, ranging from one to five bedrooms. With so much to do and experience at this captivating resort, families will indulge in a holiday experience like no other.

When: Throughout the Eid Al Fitr holiday

Where: Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

Offer: Stay for four nights or more to enjoy a wealth of benefits:

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui:

• 25% savings on the room rate

• Daily breakfast for two persons per bedroom



Don't miss the trip of a lifetime and book your stay today at Four Seasons Resorts Chiang Mai and Koh Samui to embark on an Eid Al Fitr getaway filled with unparalleled luxury, family-friendly experiences, thrilling adventures, and exclusive offers that promise to create lasting memories.





