Turkey Visa For Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Iraq And South African Citizens

Since 2013, the Turkey e-Visa, which is an electronic authorization system, has made it easier for tourists from more than 100 countries to enter Turkey. Citizens of Bangladesh can now submit their applications for Turkish visas through the internet. The e-Visa allows Bangladeshi citizens to travel to Turkey for vacation and business reasons. People holding a tourist visa are allowed to have a stay of 30 days with just one entry. It's essential to understand that the Turkish e-Visa stays effective for 180 days starting from the entry date. Nevertheless, a separate Turkish visa becomes essential for extended stays or other reasons. Fortunately, Bangladeshis are exempt from the requirement of scheduling an appointment in person at an embassy or consulate, thanks to the convenience of this online visa system. Travelers can apply for Turkey visa from Bangladesh in minutes with the simple electronic system. It can be applied for quickly and easily online.







TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR BANGLADESH CITIZENS



A Valid passport with at least six months of validation.

A valid e-mail address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox.

You can use a credit/debit card to pay for the e-visa fees. Other requirements that you will need are a return ticket, a hotel reservation, and financial support for your trip.

Turkey Visa For Bhutan Citizens

Travelers from Bhutan must obtain a visa to visit Turkey since Bhutan is not part of Turkey's visa exemption list. In 2013, the eVisa program was launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, enabling travelers to easily submit their visa requests before their journey. Obtaining an electronic visa is a simple and automated process that follows the existing rules and regulations. The main goal of the Turkey e-Visa was to make the online visa application process easier for tourists. Bhutanese individuals must obtain a Turkey e-Visa when traveling to Turkey for tourism, business, transit, or medical reasons. With this e-Visa, Bhutanese individuals can enter Turkey once and stay for a maximum duration of 30 days. The Turkish e-Visa for Bhutanese Citizens is valid for 180 days from the date of entry, therefore Bhutanese visitors are required to enter Turkey during this period. Getting a visit visa to Turkey is quick and simple. Bhutanese applicants can apply for a Turkey visa online and complete it in minutes.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Bhutanese citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for Turkey eVisa.

You can use a credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their inbox.

Turkey Visa For Cambodia Citizens

Turkey is famous for its rich cultural heritage and generosity. A large amount of foreign visitors come to Turkey to discover its stunning tourist spots, participate in exciting activities, and enjoy extraordinary experiences in this beautiful country. Cambodian citizens now have the opportunity to apply for a Turkey visa online with the help of a convenient electronic system, allowing them to finish the application in just a few minutes. The old“sticker visa” has been replaced by the Turkish e-Visa to make the visa application process faster, saving time for travelers when entering the country. Citizens of Cambodia must obtain a Turkey e-Visa to enter the country for purposes like tourism, business, transit, or medical visits. Introduced in 2013, the online visa for Turkey is a single or multiple entry visa allowing stays of 30 or 90 days depending on the nationality of the passport holder. Turkey e-Visa is generally valid for 180 days from the date of issue. Cambodian citizens can apply for a traditional long-stay visa in Turkey or for other reasons at the Turkish Embassy in Cambodia or abroad. The Turkish e-Visa for Cambodians simplifies the application process and eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate in person. Cambodian travelers can apply for their visa in minutes by filling out a simple online form.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Cambodian citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for Turkey eVisa.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their inbox.

Turkey Visa For Iraq Citizens

Turkey, as a highly attractive tourist spot worldwide, requires Iraqis to obtain a visa in order to enter. Turkey has expanded its opportunities by implementing an electronic visa system, in order to attract a more diverse group of tourists from different countries. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched the Turkey e-Visa program in 2013. This program enables Iraqis to gain entry into Turkey through the Turkey e-Visa, allowing them to stay for leisure or business purposes for a maximum of 30 days. The main purpose of introducing the Turkey e-Visa was to make it easier to apply for visas online. It should be pointed out that the Turkey e-Visa is only valid for one entry. For visits exceeding one month or for alternative purposes, a different type of Turkish visa is mandatory. The visa is valid for 180 days and the validity date is calculated based on the expected travel date provided by the applicant on the visa form. Iraqis who meet Turkey's eVisa requirements can obtain authorization online instead of at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Travelers can apply in just a few minutes through the simple electronic system.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF IRAQ



Passport – getting an Iraqi passport is quite easy, so you should be able to get one quick. If you have one, make sure that it is valid and remains as such for the duration of your trip.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. You will receive your copy via email. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or debit card. Moreover, if you have a PayPal account as many people do, you can use that as well.

Turkey Visa For South African Citizens

In 2013, the eVisa program was launched by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, enabling citizens of more than 100 countries, such as South Africa, to request a Turkish visa through the internet. As a result, Turkey has become a popular choice for South African tourists. South African passport holders no longer have to go to the Turkish embassy in person, as they now have the option to easily apply for their e-visa on the internet. This efficient procedure guarantees a quicker processing time for obtaining the e-visa. South Africans must obtain a Turkey e-Visa before traveling to the country for tourism, business, transit, or medical reasons. The Turkey e-Visa for South Africans is a multiple entry permit valid for stays of up to 30 days. The Turkey e-Visa is valid for a total of 180 days from the date of issue. It allows South African visitors multiple entries into Türkiye, with each journey lasting up to 90 days. This Turkey e-Visa has been launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. The process is faster and more convenient than applying for a traditional visa. This can be done in minutes from your home or office without having to visit the local Turkish Embassy or Consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SOUTH AFRICA



Passport – getting a South African passport is quite easy these days, so you should be able to get one fast. Make sure that it is valid for at least 6 months from the date you plan to enter this country.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.