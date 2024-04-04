Solar panels reach unprecedented levels in Europe

(MENAFN) In Europe, the proliferation of solar panels has reached unprecedented levels, driven by a combination of plummeting prices and innovative deployment strategies. The affordability of solar technology has led to its utilization in unconventional settings, including garden fences across the Netherlands and Germany. This shift reflects a broader trend wherein solar panels, once confined to rooftops, are now finding their way into various aspects of everyday life.



The surge in solar panel adoption can be attributed in large part to the exponential growth of Chinese production, which has flooded the global market and driven prices to unprecedented lows. Consequently, solar panels have become so inexpensive that they are now economically viable for a range of applications beyond traditional rooftop installations. Despite capturing less sunlight when utilized as fences, the cost savings in labor and scaffolding outweigh this limitation, making it an attractive option for many homeowners.



Jenny Chase, a senior solar analyst at Bloomberg New Energy Finance, underscores the paradigm shift, noting that the ubiquity of solar panels is driven by their affordability. With installation costs typically representing a significant portion of rooftop photovoltaic systems' expenses, alternative deployment methods like fence installation become increasingly viable.



Martin Brau, head of climate research at BNP Paribas Ixane, highlights the pragmatic approach taken in response to declining solar panel costs. Embracing a "Do It Yourself" ethos, homeowners are leveraging the accessibility of inexpensive panels to circumvent traditional barriers associated with installation and location challenges. This DIY mindset reflects a broader cultural shift towards embracing renewable energy solutions at the grassroots level.



The International Energy Agency's estimates project a significant surplus in global solar panel supplies by year's end, with manufacturing oversupply in China serving as a key driver. This oversaturation underscores the need for creative deployment strategies to absorb excess production capacity. As Europe pioneers innovative applications such as integrating solar panels into garden fences, it exemplifies the adaptive spirit necessary to harness the full potential of renewable energy technologies.

