Israeli airstrikes target house in Gaza Strip, resulting in 2 deaths

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Israel conducted an airstrike targeting a house in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of two Palestinians and injuries to 15 others. The targeted home was situated in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, as reported by the Palestinian official news agency. Additionally, Israeli warplanes struck a house in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and injuries.



Furthermore, Israel initiated a series of raids on the town of Deir al-Balah and subjected areas south of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City to artillery bombardment.



The military offensive by Israel in the Gaza Strip has been ongoing since October 7, following a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people.



Subsequently, a significant number of Palestinians have been killed and injured, and the region has experienced widespread destruction and shortages of essential supplies. Israel's imposition of a blockade on the Gaza Strip has exacerbated the situation, particularly affecting residents in the northern Gaza area, who are facing severe food shortages.



As a result of the ongoing conflict, a substantial portion of Gaza's population has been displaced internally, with acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine persisting. Additionally, the UN reports that 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.



Accusations of genocide have been leveled against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), prompting calls for action to prevent famine in Gaza.

