Scottish leader restates plea to stop arms sales to Israel

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Scottish leader Humza Yousaf restated his plea to the UK government to halt arms sales to Israel in response to the Israeli military's fatal shooting of aid workers in the Gaza Strip.



"By not stopping arms sales to Israel, the UK is in danger of being complicit in the killing of innocent civilians," in his correspondence to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Yousaf cautioned against the consequences.



Reiterating his previous call made in January, the first minister emphasized his request for the government to cease granting licenses for arms exports from the UK to Israel, the first minister stated that he has not yet received a response, further mentioning: "You have taken no such action, despite the death toll continuing to increase."



His comments followed an Israeli strike on Monday in the Gaza Strip that resulted in the deaths of seven aid workers from the food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK). The victims hailed from various countries including Australia, Poland, the UK, Palestine, and a dual citizen of the US and Canada.



In response to the targeted attack, WCK announced a temporary halt to its operations in the region. The incident has sparked widespread concern internationally, with numerous voices condemning the strike and calling for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.



In reference to Sunak's statement issued following Monday's strike, which called for an investigation into the incident, Yousaf pointed out that over 190 humanitarian workers have lost their lives in Gaza since the onset of the conflict, "with no end in sight, no accountability, and little or no sign of Israel paying heed to the International Court of Justice’s ruling or the recent United Nations Security Council resolution."



He further remarked that despite the Israeli army's involvement in the deaths of women, children, and aid workers, as well as the bombing of hospitals, schools, and refugee camps, the UK government persists in permitting British-based companies to supply arms to Israel.

