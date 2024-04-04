Unlocking The Secret To Radiant Health With Sensodyne: The Vital Role Of Dental Care During Ramadan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 11:26 AM

Can you truly be healthy without prioritizing oral health? the clear answer is a 'no'.

Ramadan, a month of spiritual reflection, community, and delectable feasts, is eagerly anticipated by millions worldwide. However, amidst the joyous celebrations and fasting, it's easy to overlook a vital aspect of health: oral hygiene . The combination of sugary foods can be tempting, however this indulgence coupled with reduced saliva flow during fasting hours, creates an ideal environment for bacterial growth, potentially leading to dental issues. Consequently, this increases the risk of dental issues such as cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.

So, the question arises: How can we maintain optimal oral hygiene during Ramadan while still enjoying the festivities and traditional foods? Recognizing the intersection between oral health and overall well-being, Haleon's leading toothpaste brand Sensodyne emphasizes on the importance of proactive oral care practices during Ramadan. Just as we nourish our bodies with nutritious foods, attending to our oral hygiene is essential for achieving a state of holistic wellness.

Fasting also offers numerous benefits on health, like controlling blood sugar, improving cholesterol levels, aiding in weight loss, managing blood pressure, and even changes in the gut microbiome. However, the long hours between Suhoor and Iftar call for specific oral health measures and is often neglected as a lot of people get confused as to what is allowed or is not while fasting. Fear not, for with just a few adjustments, you can maintain your oral health during the sacred month.

Empowering Change

Sensodyne, the worldwide official partner for World Oral Health Day , emphasizes that taking care of your oral health doesn't require elaborate routines or significant investments of time and resources. Adopting simple habits can yield profound results. Regular brushing, flossing, and rinsing with mouthwash are foundational habits that can safeguard your oral health year-round. However, during Ramadan, these practices assume even greater significance. Maintaining a healthy habit to brush twice a day helps remove food particles and bacteria, preventing plaque buildup and maintaining freshness throughout the day. This includes brushing with a fluoride toothpaste, flossing daily, and using an antiseptic mouthwash to reduce the buildup of plaque and bacteria. Utilizing a fluoride toothpaste, such as Sensodyne, helps with cavity prevention, helps maintain healthy gums & protects against tooth sensitivity.

Beyond personal hygiene practices, visiting the dentist for regular check-ups and cleanings is paramount. Dental professionals play a crucial role in detecting and addressing potential issues before they escalate, ensuring that our oral health remains intact even amidst the rigours of fasting.

It's also a good idea to avoid consuming sugary or acidic foods during non-fasting hours and instead opt for healthier options whenever possible. Sticky foods like chocolates, cheese and some cereals tend to get stuck between the teeth and cause problems.

While these steps are a must, don't forget that water is your friend. Staying hydrated during non-fasting hours is crucial for both your overall health and oral hygiene. Water helps wash away food particles and promotes saliva production, keeping your mouth moist and combating bacteria. That's why increasing your water intake before and after fasting can make a significant difference.

The holy month is all about self-reflection. Quitting unhealthy habits like smoking and replacing them with good habits can also have an influence in your lifestyle including your oral health. So, this Ramadan, let Sensodyne guide us towards a future where every smile radiates with health and vitality.

Follow us: Instagram | Facebook

Disclaimer:

Always read label before use. If you wish to report any adverse event, product quality complaint, or medical inquiry, please contact us at ... or +973 16500404 .

Promotion Code: PM-AE-SENO-24-00008; March 2024