EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Incoming Orders

Rubean AG quintuples turnover in the first quarter of 2024

04.04.2024 / 08:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rubean AG quintuples turnover in the first quarter of 2024



FinTech company's turnover increases by over 500 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023

Sustainable growth through new customers and business partners Cost-cutting measures lead to savings of 10 percent Munich, April 04, 2024: Fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR) has continued its strong growth throughout the first quarter of the 2024 financial year. According to initial calculations, turnover increased by 500% to EUR 493,000 in the first three months of the new year (first quarter of 2023: EUR 98,000). The successful rollouts of the Rubean software to the new and particularly large customers acquired last year are reflected in the first few months of the new year. In the first quarter of 2024, the company once again acquired important customers and business partners in various regions and sectors, including a strategic alliance with the global payment network Discover (symbol DFS:NYSE) with the Diners Club, Discover & PULSE credit cards and with Global Payments (symbol GPN:NYSE) in conjunction with a major German bank for a further significant market entry in Germany. The second quarter of 2024 has already got off to a great start. Geopost's Spanish subsidiary, SEUR, has just signed a contract with Rubean to equip thousands of devices with the Rubean solution. In addition to the high base effect of the start of strong growth, Rubean is benefiting from the developing scaling in the area of softPOS solutions. Rubean has also strengthened its rapidly increasing profitability through cost-cutting measures, which led to savings of around 10 percent in the first quarter compared with the first quarter of the previous year. The past considerable investments in research, development and certification up to the market maturity of the Rubean card acceptance solution PhonePOS are now paying off. Experience shows that the second quarter is seasonally weaker, while the third quarter and especially the fourth quarter are expected to be significantly higher, meaning that the annual sales targets of € 2.2 million to € 2.5 million are easily achievable. Rubean therefore expects revenue to increase by more than 100 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year 2023. About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec- card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at . If you have any questions, please contact: german communications AG

Joerg Bretschneider

Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

... Dr. Hermann Geupel

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich

+49 89 357560

...

04.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Rubean AG Kistlerhofstr. 168 81379 München Germany Phone: 089-357560 Fax: 089-35756111 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005120802 WKN: 512080 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1872849



End of News EQS News Service