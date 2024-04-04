THESE 25 New Indian Faces On Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024! Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Forbes unveiled its 2024 'World's Billionaires' list on Wednesday, revealing a notable surge in the number of Indian billionaires to the list, 25 Indians made their debut on the list this year, the roster now boasts 200 Indian individuals, a significant rise from the 169 counted last year. Collectively, these Indian billionaires have amassed an impressive $954 billion, reflecting a remarkable 41% surge from the previous year's total wealth of $675 billion held by 169 billionaires below the list:

Renuka Jagtiani, with a net worth of $4.8 billion, serves as both the chairperson and CEO of Landmark Group, a multinational consumer conglomerate headquartered in Dubai.

Also Read: Nikhil Kamath is India's youngest billionaire. Check out who else is on Forbes' 2024 listNaresh Trehan, the founder and chairman of the Medanta hospital chain, boasts a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Onkar Kanwar, with a net worth also amounting to $1.4 billion, holds the position of chairman at Apollo Tyres, a company specializing in the manufacturing of tires for various vehicles including cars, trucks, farm vehicles, and two-wheelers Mulchandani, the proprietor of FIVE Holdings, a Dubai-based real estate firm known for its luxury party hotels and resorts across the Middle East, Spain, and Switzerland, possesses a net worth of $2 billion.

Also Read: From FM Sitharaman to Roshni Nadar, meet 4 Indians on Forbes' list of 'most powerful women for 2023'Among the newcomers to the list are Ajay Jaisinghani, Anil Gupta, Ramesh Kunhikannan, Mahaveer Prasad Taparia, Vijay Agarwal, Girdhari Jaisinghani, Motilal Oswal, Kalpana Parekh, Lalit Khaitan, Nikhil Merchant, Pradeep Rathod, Shivratan Taparia, Irfan Razack, Shashishekar Pandit, Subbamma Jasti, Noaman Razack, Rezwan Razack, Shivratan Agarwal, Ramesh Jaisinghani, Alpana Dangi, and Naresh Jain individuals represent a diverse range of industries and endeavors, contributing to the growing presence of Indian billionaires on the global stage, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, solidified his position as India's wealthiest individual, boasting a staggering net worth of $116 billion. It is to be further noted that he became the first Asian to enter the esteemed $100-billion club and ranked ninth globally in terms of wealth closely, Gautam Adani secured the second position among Indian billionaires with a net worth of $84 billion. In the third spot was Shiv Nadar, with a net worth of $36.9 billion.

