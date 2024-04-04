Karnataka Weather Dept Predicts Light Drizzles Amid Heatwave From April 6 In THESE Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka residents tired of scorching temperatures and relentless sun rays can look forward to a rescue, with the weather department forecasting rainfall across the state in the coming days. The long-awaited respite from the sweltering heat seems imminent for Karnataka as the weather department has issued promising predictions of rainfall over the next few days. According to meteorological forecasts, rain clouds are expected to grace the skies of various districts, bringing relief to residents grappling with high temperatures.

In a detailed report, the meteorological department outlined the anticipated rainfall patterns, offering a glimmer of hope to those yearning for cooler weather. Starting from April 6, several districts including Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Kodagu, Mandya, and Mysore are likely to experience moderate rain.

Throughout the month, Bengalureans witnessed a glaring absence of rain, with not a single drop recorded anywhere in the city. The Meteorological Department had anticipated 14.7 mm of rainfall for the month, with HAL alone expecting 11.2 mm. However, these predictions proved futile as the city remained rainless.

However, March 2024 tells a different story. The absence of rain has led to exceptionally dry weather, with the maximum temperature soaring to 36.6 degrees Celsius on March 31st, the highest recorded since 2019. Meteorologists warn that the dry spell is expected to persist in the North Inland and South Inland districts, with temperatures ranging between 35 to 36 degrees Celsius over the next two weeks.

Bengaluru, Hassan, and Tumkur districts are poised to receive rainfall on April 7, providing a much-needed break from the scorching sun for urban dwellers. Additionally, April 9 holds promise as the weather department predicts rain in 18 districts, encompassing the entirety of Karwali and most of the northern interior districts.