IPL 2024: 'Mayank Yadav Has Some Real Extra Speed Which Isn’T Seen A Lot', Says Glenn Maxwell

(MENAFN- IANS) Visakhapatnam, April 4 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes young fast-bowler Mayank Yadav has some real extra speed which aren't seen much in the cricketing world at the moment.

The comments come after Mayank claimed 3-14 in LSG's 28-run win over RCB, where he took out Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar in another searing spell of fast-bowling, where he clocked 156.7kmph to be given Player of the Match award.

"I thought it was really impressive. He hurried on a few of the Punjab batters and I certainly did a little bit of homework before coming up against him. But it's nothing doing homework against someone until you actually see it coming out of the hand and have to try and pick up the length. He bowled me the first one which was just a high bouncer and the wicket that we've been producing at (Bengaluru) has been a little bit two-paced and it sort of came through a bit slower than I thought it was going to. And I was like, ah, that wasn't too bad.

"And then the next one was hard length and skidded on probably faster than I thought it was going to be and as you saw I went to pull thinking that I picked up the length really well and before you know it, it's on you, hitting the shoulder the bat and ballooning up in the air. He has some real extra speed that you don't really see a lot of around world cricket at the moment. You see guys bowl pretty consistently around the 140s (kph) or high 140s. But to have mid-150s consistently in your arsenal is pretty formidable," said Maxwell on ESPN's Around the Wicket show.

On his IPL debut, Mayank made heads turn by picking 3-27 against Punjab Kings and was named the Player of the Match. Maxwell said Mayank's really high speeds remind him of former Australian speedster Shaun Tait.

"It's such a beautiful smooth action. He (Mayank) sort of glided through the crease really nicely. I think pace-wise, the only one that I can sort of really resemble it to is a little bit like Shaun Tait when he was in his heyday. I think when he was at the peak of his powers it was extremely hard to pick up the extra zip it feels like it has off the wicket. I think that's as close as it probably comes to it," he added.