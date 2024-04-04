Sonakshi's Rumoured BF Zaheer Praises Her For 'Tilasmi Bahein': 'Kamaalll, Kaatillll'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who is the rumoured boyfriend of Sonakshi Sinha, on Thursday showered praise on the 'Heeramandi' actress' performance in the new song 'Tilasmi Bahein', and called her 'magic'.

The second song, titled 'Tilasmi Bahein', from the upcoming streaming series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The music video features Sonakshi, who essays the role of Fareedan, in an ethereal avatar. She is surrounded by men dressed in western clothes and women sporting dark coloured sarees inside a dimly-lit room with Victorian-era chandeliers.

As the song progresses, Sonakshi breaks into a euphoric dance.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Zaheer, who is known for his role in 'Double XL', penned an appreciation post for Sonakshi.

"Some things are just too inspiring to be just a fleeting story... So here's a post of something and someone that inspires me. Matlab just look at this yaar... kamaaalll... seriously kya he boley koi... Matlab really... just... wo Aaiii haiiii Fareedannnnn Kaatill Tilasmi means Magic, Magic = YOU @aslisona," he wrote.

Sonakshi dropped a face emoji holding back tears in the comment section. Aditi Rao Hydari posted a red heart emoji.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' marks the OTT debut of Bhansali. It also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series will stream on Netflix from May 1.