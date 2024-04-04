Five-Way Meeting Of Chief Prosecutors Of Caspian Littoral States Underway In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A five-way meeting of the chief prosecutors of the Caspianlittoral states is being held in Baku.
Azernews reports citing Azertag that the Prosecutor General ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, Deputy Minister ofEcology and Natural Resources, Umayra Taghiyeva, high-rankingofficials of the Prosecutor General's Offices of the Republic ofAzerbaijan and other Caspian states, and others are participatingin the event.
MENAFN04042024000195011045ID1108057372
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.