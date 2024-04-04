               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Five-Way Meeting Of Chief Prosecutors Of Caspian Littoral States Underway In Baku


4/4/2024 3:08:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A five-way meeting of the chief prosecutors of the Caspianlittoral states is being held in Baku.

Azernews reports citing Azertag that the Prosecutor General ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, Deputy Minister ofEcology and Natural Resources, Umayra Taghiyeva, high-rankingofficials of the Prosecutor General's Offices of the Republic ofAzerbaijan and other Caspian states, and others are participatingin the event.

