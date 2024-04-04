BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Roasts Congress For Its 'Misogynistic' Mindset

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) BJP MP and party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying that the grand-old party has a misogynistic mindset and it abhors women.

"As the Lok Sabha elections are nearing, the opposition, mainly Congress, has lost its mental balance due to the rising popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people's love and support for him," he said.

Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked Congress MP Randeep Surjewala for making sexist remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini.

"Hema Malini is one of the self-made women and her age is equivalent to Sonia Gandhi, Congress should at least consider it before making such distasteful remarks," he said.

Sudhanshu Trivedi said that it is the inherent tendency of the Congress to demean women and has been doing it for a decade.

Highlighting such statements, the BJP MP said, "Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Shanti Dhariwal had said that his state is 'number one in rape cases as it is a state of men'."

The BJP leader said, "On November 19, 2017, when Manushi Chillar won the Miss World crown, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had posted on X, "What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made demeaning remarks against Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai, he said.

On former Congress spokesperson Gaurabh Vallabh quitting the party, Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "It is not a new thing. After Congress' defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gaurav Vallabh had said that the grand old party faced a humiliating defeat as it is inclined towards one community."

Sudhanshu Trivedi also mentioned SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's remark, "Ladke, ladke hain. Galti ho jati hai (Boys will be boys. Mistakes happen."

The BJP spokesperson expressed hope that the voters will give a befitting reply to the opposition in the Lok Sabha elections.