Binmile Achieves Highest Growth In Three Years, Reports 1223.4% Global Revenue Growth Rate

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Binmile, a global leader in custom software development solutions, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of 1223.4% global revenue growth rate from 2019 to 2022. This exceptional milestone highlights Binmile's commitment to growth driven by innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic expansion.



Binmile attributes its growth to its distinctive technological DNA, ingrained with a pursuit of excellence in digital transformation. With over two decades of leadership experience, Binmile has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, delivering high-quality products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide.



Our journey of success is deeply rooted in our unwavering commitment to continuous learning and resilience," stated Mr. Avanish Kamboj, Founder and CEO of Binmile. "Embracing curiosity and adaptability has been instrumental in overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities in our dynamic market.



Binmile's Tech Advantage



Binmile's competitive advantage is derived from its deep-rooted technological expertise and global expansion efforts. Binmile's strategic expansion into global markets, including Indonesia, has significantly contributed to its organic growth, particularly with key conglomerates embracing its offerings. Binmile now extends its global footprints to the USA, UK, Indonesia, and Dubai, further solidifying its position as a dynamic global player in the tech industry.



Expanding into global markets strategically has been pivotal in our growth trajectory," added Mr. Kamboj. "Our strategic partnerships and expertise uniquely position us in the marketplace, enabling us to deliver exceptional results for our clients.



Top Clientele Across the Globe



Binmile's transformative growth over the years has been characterized by significant client portfolio expansions and a surge in employee strength. Trusted names such as KFC, TAI Services, Blabber, Adani, Aditya Birla Capital, and Covermore form part of Binmile's esteemed clientele. With an impressive repeat customer rate of 80% and a growing new customer acquisition rate of 20%, Binmile has built enduring relationships based on consistent excellence in delivery.



"Our expanding client portfolio reflects our dedication to delivering value and exceeding expectations," emphasized Mr. Kamboj. "We take pride in the trust our clients place in us and remain steadfast in driving their success."



Partnerships Driving Success



Strategic partnerships with leading players such as ServiceNow, Dynamics 365, Microsoft Co-pilot, Microsoft D365 CRM, Lambdatest, and Katalon empower Binmile with valuable resources, tools, and platforms to deliver innovative solutions. As a ServiceNow specialist partner, Binmile leverages its expertise to build custom apps using the ServiceNow app engine license, offering tailored solutions that meet the unique requirements of its clients.



"As we celebrate this milestone, our focus remains on driving innovation, nurturing client partnerships, and expanding our global presence," concluded Mr. Kamboj. "We're excited about the opportunities ahead and committed to continuing our journey of growth and success."

Company :-Binmile

User :- Binmile

Email :...

Phone :-+1(302)451-9849

Url :-