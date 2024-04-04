Cultural Center, Gymnasium Damaged In Enemy Shelling Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy shelled the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, in the evening and at night.



Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram. Ukrinform reports.

"In the evening and at night, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district. They used kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. In total, there were five attacks," the statement reads.

The enemy hit the Nikopol, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. A cultural center, a gymnasium, and a private house were damaged.

No one was killed or injured.

As earlier reported, yesterday the enemy shelled the Nikopol district with artillery three times and launched eight strike using drones. Most attacks were launched on Nikopol. The enemy also hit the Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities.