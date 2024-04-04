ProjectX collaborates with mFilterIt to Enhance Customer Experience in the Digital Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Hanover communications)

Dubai, UAE, 2 April 2024 - ProjectX, a brand-tech company that is part of Abdul Latif Jameel, and focused on enabling brands to drive growth and achieve better results through technology, has announced a strategic representation with mFilterIt, an ad fraud prevention and brand safety solutions company.

Through this collaboration, ProjectX will leverage mFilterIt’s tech capabilities to innovate comprehensive ad tech solutions that safeguard the digital landscape for its brands. This includes ad traffic validation, brand protection suite, global e-commerce intelligence, Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), Value-added Services (VAS), and anti-fraud solutions.

Additionally, ProjectX will actively promote mFilterIt’s innovative suite of tools and services to brands in the MENA region with whom it works. This collaboration will encourage further trust, innovation, and transparency in the digital landscape across various industries.

Ramzi Dargham, CEO of ProjectX said: “ProjectX combines the right methodology and technology needed to build and transform brands for future success. We provide tailored advisory services, including growth-focused strategies and tech stack recommendations based on a data-first approach. Through our collaboration with mFilterIt, we look forward to creating a transparent digital ecosystem for the MENA region’s clients.”

Amit Relan, CEO of mFilterIt, said: “As we witness the ever-evolving landscape of the digital world, it becomes imperative to fortify our defenses against potential threats. Our agreed representation by ProjectX represents a significant step towards creating a more secure and transparent digital ecosystem. Together, we aim to empower businesses and protect their online assets, fostering a climate of trust and reliability.”

With its focus on protecting the digital integrity of enterprises across platforms, mFilterIt empowers brands across industry domains, Telcos, and VAS aggregators by building customer trust and transparency with the help of its proprietary AI/ML-based technology. The organization, along with the parent group works with more than 600 clients across 75 countries.





