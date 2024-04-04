AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism Extends Wholehearted Support To Kahin Gum Na Ho Jaye 6Th Edition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism proudly announced its full-fledged support for the 6th edition of the esteemed national cookery program, 'Kahin Gum Na Ho Jaye.' This national competition aims to showcase innovative culinary techniques and revive traditional food dishes from various regions across the country. Under the expert supervision of renowned chefs of India, the event promises to be a celebration of India's rich culinary heritage.



The program, initiated by Late Babita Saxenna, a former student of AAFT, and continued by Col. Atul Saxena, holds a special place in the hearts of all involved. "We are here in memory of Babita, whom we lost in the pandemic. This program serves as a poignant reminder of Babita's deep love and respect for Indian traditions and culture," remarked Col. Atul Saxena during the launch of the 6th edition.



Since its inception, the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism has been proud to be associated with this culinary extravaganza. The event has not only brought to light traditional cooking methods but has also led to the adaptation of several dishes by renowned chefs in their five-star establishments.



Vaibhav, a prominent chef, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This is one of the most exclusive food festivals I have ever seen." The sentiment echoes the sentiments of many who have been privileged to witness the culinary brilliance showcased at 'Kahin Gum Na Ho Jaye.'



The 6th edition of 'Kahin Gum Na Ho Jaye' promises to be a feast for the senses, offering participants and attendees alike a chance to indulge in the diverse flavors and cultural heritage of India.



