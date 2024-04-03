Amir, Spanish PM Review Ties Stress Gaza Aid Delivery, De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met at his office in Lusail Palace Wednesday with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain Dr Pedro Sanchez.

During the meeting, they discussed the friendship and co-operation relations between the two countries. They also discussed regional and international developments, especially those related to the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip.

In that regard, His Highness the Amir and the Prime Minister of Spain stressed the need to make efforts to reduce the escalation and spare civilians from the consequences of the fighting, open safe corridors in Gaza for relief and humanitarian efforts, and ensure that the violence does not expand regionally.

The meeting was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohamed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.

On Spain's side, the meeting was attended by Secretary of State for Economic Affairs and G20 Manuel de la Rocha, Secretary General of Foreign Affairs Emma Aparici, and a number of senior officials.

MENAFN03042024000067011011ID1108056787