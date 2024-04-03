Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi's Rally In Bihar, K Kavitha's Bail Petition Hearing And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: The day promises a packed schedule with PM Modi's election rallies in Bihar and West Bengal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be visiting Tamil Nadu. Also, the Delhi court is likely to hear nterim bail petition moved by BRS MLC K Kavitha today Modi to launch Lok Sabha Election campaign in Bihar todayPrime Minister Narendra Modi will trailblaze the NDA's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Bihar today where he is set to address a rally, his first in the state since the announcement of the elections, at Jamui Modi's rally in Cooch BeharPM Modi would address its first rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Thursday after the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission on March 16 Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency, recently marred by clashes between supporters of sitting BJP MP and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik and TMC leader and Minister Udayan Guha, has now become a battleground of prestige, with both parties leaving no stone unturned to secure victory Shah to address meeting in support of BJP candidate in Port BlairUnion Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Port Blair today in support of BJP Andaman and Nicobar Island Lok Sabha candidate Bishnu Pada Ray is contesting against sitting MP and Congress candidate Kuldeep Rai Sharma. Ray had won the Andaman and Nicobar Island Lok Sabha seat in 1999, 2009 and 2014 Shah to hold four road shows in Tamil Nadu todayUnion Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct four road shows during his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu from today. Shah will kickstart his campaign with a road show in Tamil Nadu's Theni town on Thursday afternoon, followed by a pivotal public meeting in Madurai later in the evening. His agenda also includes a significant stop at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, symbolizing an attempt to resonate with the religious sentiments of the electorate court likely to hear interim bail petition of BRS MLC K KavithaThe Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi is likely to hear interim bail petition moved by BRS MLC K Kavitha today in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 29, Kavitha moved an application in the Rouse Avenue court for direction to the Tihar Jail Administrator to allow her to have home-cooked food and mattresses comply with the order dated March 26, 2024, passed by the court plea stated that it is necessary for the health of the applicant that she be allowed home-cooked food and provided with a mattress issues heavy rainfall, heatwave alert till 4 AprilThe Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted increased rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm in several states of India like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh till 4 April.

