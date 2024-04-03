'Have Made It Clear To...': US Urges India For Full Investigation Into Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Murder Plot

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller on Thursday said the United States wants India to conduct a full investigation into the Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder plot.
“We have made clear to the Government of India that we want to see them conduct a full investigation, and we continue to look forward to the results of that investigation...,” Miller said.
