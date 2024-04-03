Lupus LA Unveils 2024 Patient Advocacy Panel Members To Amplify Voices And Drive Change

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LupusLA -Lupus LA , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to combating lupus through extensive patient programs and services, funding research, and national advocacy, today announces the formation of its inaugural Patient Advocacy Panel members.





Authentic stories are paramount in highlighting lupus's severity and aiding in discovering its cause and cure. This groundbreaking initiative builds on the power of personal stories to illuminate living with lupus, thereby fostering a deeper understanding.

Lupus LA is committed to transforming patients' narratives from pain to promise.“Every day, we strive to turn each story of suffering into one of hope, through our comprehensive patient services, medical research support, and impact on national advocacy,” said Susan Bazarsky, Executive Director, Lupus LA.“We launched our now award-winning podcast ,



, in 2021, which focuses on elevating lupus stories . Our Patient Advocacy Panel will build on this foundation of lupus awareness aiming to improve the patient experience and shorten time to diagnosis.”

The Lupus LA Patient Advocacy Panel was conceived by the organization's new Board Co-Chairs, Stacey Uberstine and Maurissa Tancharoen Whedon. The select group of patient leaders will work closely with Lupus LA to share their unique experiences, insights, and connections to global communities. Patient Advocacy Panel Members are beacons of hope, resilience, and fortitude, bridging multiple generations. This diversity ensures that a multitude of lupus narratives from different life stages are shared and acknowledged. Their contributions are essential in shaping public perception and fostering meaningful advancements in lupus awareness and treatment.

The panel plays a pivotal role in amplifying the needs and successes of the lupus community, offering crucial feedback to enhance patient experiences. Panel members will promote Lupus LA's events, initiatives, and programs, further extending the organization's impact.

Introducing the 2024 Lupus LA Patient Advocacy Panel Members:



Maurissa Tancharoen Whedon, Lupus LA Co-Chair

Stacey Uberstine, Lupus LA Co-Chair

Vania Dzib

Cambria Francesca

Victoria Gibbs

Lexi Hamburger Liz Morasso, LCSW

With over 60,000 individuals affected in Los Angeles County alone – there is no cure, and awareness and understanding remain limited. Lupus LA has raised over $13 million for the cause, and in 2020 expanded its digital patient educational programming and now reaches over 4.3 million individuals worldwide.

Join us in bridging this gap and advancing the fight against one of the nation's most pressing medical issues.

To get involved or learn more about living with lupus, join the Lupus LA Community or share your lupus story at ...

Visit LupusLA /patient-advocacy-panel for Panel information.

Follow us @lupusla

About Lupus LA :



Lupus LA is a nonprofit health organization committed to finding the causes of and a cure for lupus while providing support, services, and hope to all who suffer from this autoimmune disease. Through fundraising events, community support, and advocacy, Lupus LA aims to improve the lives of those affected by lupus, both in Los Angeles and around the world.

Contacts

Brianna Donath , Lupus LA

Director, Communications



310.730.0322

The post Lupus LA Unveils 2024 Patient Advocacy Panel Members to Amplify Voices and Drive Change appeared first on Caribbean News Global .