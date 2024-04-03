Saudi Arabia Announces Six Mining Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Apr 4 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, yesterday announced six new mining investment opportunities, for local and international investors.

It is part of the fifth round of mining bids for exploration licenses, and encompasses gold, copper, zinc, lead, and silver ores, in various regions of the kingdom, covering a total area of over 940 square kilometres.

Investment opportunities for exploration licenses include the“Al-Halahila” site in Najran, the“Jabal Qaran” site in Najran, the“Makman Hijab” in Riyadh, the“An-Nimas” site in Asir, the“Al-Mihah” site in Mecca, and the“Al-Hajirah” site in Asir.

Introducing mining exploration licenses is part of Saudi efforts within the Accelerated Exploration Initiative, which was launched in 2022.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment, launched the incentive package dedicated to exploration projects.

The incentive package, worth approximately 182 million U.S. dollars, includes financial facilities for companies and investors, wishing to invest in mineral resource exploration activities in the kingdom.– NNN-SPA