British Ambassador Welcomes Chevening Scholars In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 3 (Petra) -- The British Ambassador to Jordan, Philip Hall, hosted an Iftar Tuesday and welcomed Chevening Scholars returning to Jordan after their studies in the UK, according to a statement.The UK's flagship scholarship scheme, Chevening supports future leaders by offering talented young people fully funded scholarships for postgraduate studies in the UK.Hall said: "The Jordanian Chevening Scholars of 2023 are an exceptionally talented group, determined to contribute to Jordan's future by applying their learning in a range of fields including politics, education, digital marketing, conflict and development, business, health and architecture.Alumni of British universities make invaluable contributions to government, business and civil society throughout the world, including in Jordan.We wish the returning Chevening Scholars of 2023 every success in Jordan. We encourage them and all Alumni of British universities to join the British Council's 'Alumni UK' network."