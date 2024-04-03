Moscow Calls On Yerevan, Baku To Resume Trilateral Talks, Says Zakharova

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume trilateraltalks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharovasaid.

"We believe that it is high time we reinstated the regular workof the Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia trilateral mechanisms," she saidat a news conference. "We urge our partners to show political will,to resume communication that proved its effectiveness in theformats which helped, with Russia's assistance, start the searchfor effective solutions to the most difficult issues, includingborder delimitation, unblocking of transportation and logisticsroutes in the region, and the development of a peace treaty."

According to the diplomat, all territorial disputes and claimsbetween Baku and Yerevan should be settled exclusively by politicaland diplomatic methods within the bilateral commission on thedelimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"We are ready on our part to do all we can to help this along,"she said.

"Unlike the European Union and the US, which are engaged inwringing concessions from one side and making threats against theother, we have always advocated for a comprehensive,compromise-based settlement of existing differences in theinterests of establishing lasting peace and prosperity across themodern-day Caucasus," Zakharova said. "Our proposal remains on thenegotiating table."