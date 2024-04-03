Seven More Ukrainian Children Managed To Leave Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seven more children have left the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions with their families.

According to Ukrinform, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said this in a post on Facebook .

“Some families experienced real horror during the occupation and witnessed Russians looting the homes of local residents, forcing them to take Russian passports, committing violence against Ukrainians, and forcing children to study at school according to the canons of the 'Russian world.' The families with teenage boys left the TOT so that their children would not be taken to the Russian army later,” said Lubinets.

The parents of the children at the Child Protection Center said that the prospects for the future in the TOT did not fit into their families' vision of life, so they decided to move to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

“Representatives from our office, government agencies, and charitable organizations are communicating with them and providing assistance. The tasks ahead include restoring documents, enrolling children in educational institutions and clubs, and finding jobs. Therefore, the process of adaptation should be facilitated by specialists who will provide the necessary medical, psychological, humanitarian, and social assistance. The relevant state authorities will record the facts of Russian crimes they have witnessed,” stressed Lubinets.

He thanked the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing and Child Care Development, the Charitable Foundation Rokada, the Right Way-Kharkiv NGO, the Smile UA Charitable Foundation, UNICEF, and the Voices of Children Charitable Foundation for their support.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 22, nine more children were returned to Ukraine through the mediation of the State of Qatar.

Photo: Facebook / Dmytro Lubinets