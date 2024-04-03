Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Grants Golden Visas To Long-Serving Imams, Muezzins, Muftis

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 9:13 PM

Last updated: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 9:30 PM

Imams of mosques, preachers, muezzins, muftis, and religious researchers who have served for 20 years in Dubai will be granted a Golden Visa.

In a gesture of appreciation for their longstanding dedication and pivotal societal roles, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has directed the granting of golden residency to the religious figures.

Additionally, as part of the annual tradition, they will receive a financial reward on Eid al-Fitr. This initiative underscores Sheikh Hamdan's commitment to honouring those who have tirelessly propagated the message of tolerance and compassion inherent in Islam.

In March, Sheikh Hamdan ordered an increase in the salaries of imams and muezzins in Dubai. The hike will apply to those serving in mosques operating under Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

Imams are religious leaders who guide the faithful towards living by the principles of Islam. Muezzins are officials who proclaim the call to prayer.

The salary increase also recognises the dedication of preachers in overseeing religious affairs and upholding constructive societal principles.

The President had directed the provision of a monthly financial allowance equivalent to 50 per cent of the basic salary for all mosque staff, including imams and muezzins working under the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE).

This initiative is a gesture of appreciation from the President towards the imams of mosques and muezzins, who diligently uphold a conducive environment of worship and serenity, adhering to the highest standards of quality.

